‘Basketball Wives’ Star Brooke Bailey’s Daughter Kayla Dies At 25

Brooke Bailey, known for appearing on Basketball Wives, is mourning the loss of her 25-year-old daughter Kayla. The reality star took to Instagram to inform her followers of the tragedy and share photos remembering her daughter.

“Forever my baby, Pretty Black aka Kayla Nicole Bailey. This is not a goodbye. Mommy will see you soon,” Bailey captioned the series of photos.

Bailey has received a lot of messages of support through her Instagram Stories which she has been reposting. Alongside those posts, Bailey also added a message of gratitude for the outpouring of love.

“My baby girl is so loved by all of you,” she wrote in one of her Instagram Stories. “The love and support my family has received today is unreal and so appreciated.”

In a second post she added, “If you had the pleasure of meeting her and being friends with her she has forever changed your life.”

“Thank you! Kayla left a mark on so many lives. She entered the room and demanded respect, love and attention,” a third post read.

In another Instagram Story, Bailey shared an emotional message saying, “Our God! Our God, is so Faithful. I have been fasting and praying for days. I thought it was for something else. It was God preparing me for this moment in my life. Although, I was not prepared. I am grateful for 25 years he Blessed me to have HIS child. To love her, to hold her, to teach her, to comfort her. She was my happiness on earth.”