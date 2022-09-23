Barbra Streisand Boards Ukraine Fundraising Platform United24 After Call With Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Barbra Streisand has become the ambassador for the Ukraine government’s official fundraising platform, United24, after a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Streisand, whose grandparents emigrated to the U.S. from Ukraine, donated $24,000 to 24,000 Friends of Ukraine, which asks for $24 monthly subscriptions to help doctors plan the procurement of medical supplies on the frontlines of the country’s war against Russia, which invaded in February.

The goal is to sign up 24,000 subscribers, which would result in more that $500,000 per month in money raised.

“Coming from my Jewish heritage with Ukrainian roots, I feel especially moved by [Ukrainian’s fight for freedom],” Streisand told Zelenskyy. “The capability and courage of the Ukrainian people is an inspiration for all those worldwide who promote democracy and fight authoritarianism. You and the Ukrainian people have my full support.”

Said Zelenskyy: “The world may get a little tired of thinking about Ukraine daily, but the U.S. and European communities continue supporting and helping us. It is very important for us that such talented and world-famous people support the United24 platform.”