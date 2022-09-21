CAA Signs Barack & Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground For Film & Television

EXCLUSIVE: Barack & Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground media company has signed with CAA for film and television deals.

CAA will not represent either of the Obamas as individuals, nor in any of their other endeavors. The move signals further growth for their company, whose projects in production include Rustin, directed by George C. Wolfe and starring Colman Domingo; the Will Forte-starrer Bodkin; and Leave the World Behind, written and directed by Mr. Robot‘s Sam Esmail and starring Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke and Myha’la Herrold.

In the can is Descendant, which launches on Netflix on October 21, and Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant, which launches on Netflix on October 17.

The company got started with the Oscar-winning American Factory, Oscar-nominated Crip Camp, the Emmy-winning Our Great National Parks as well as Fatherhood, Becoming, Worth, We the People and the hit kids and family shows Waffles + Mochi and Ada Twist, Scientist.