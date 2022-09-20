BAFTA To Move 2023 Film Awards To Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall

BAFTA today announced that it will move its annual film awards to the Royal Festival Hall at London’s Southbank Centre for its 2023 edition.

The switch sees the prestigious event move across the city, leaving behind the Royal Albert Hall, which has housed the awards show since 2016. Other previous venues include the Royal Opera House in Covent Garden and the Odeon Cinema in Leicester Square.

“The Royal Albert Hall has been a wonderful home to us for the last six years,” said Emma Baehr, Executive Director of Awards and Content. “As we embark on the next chapter in an incredibly exciting year for film, we can’t wait to kick off our new residency at the Royal Festival Hall with BAFTA’s most ambitious celebration yet.”

BAFTA did not disclose the length of its new partnership with the Royal Festival Hall, which has also hosted the BFI London Film Festival’s world premieres and gala screenings for the past two years.

Elaine Bedell, CEO of the Southbank Centre, said: “I’m delighted that this cements the partnership between BAFTA and the Southbank Centre, as we’re also home to BAFTA’s TV and Games Awards. BAFTA’s decision to bring three Awards ceremonies under one roof underscores the variety, scale and creative potential of our spaces to programme a spectacular evening, for everyone. We’re delighted to support the vitally important screen industries and are so excited to see the Southbank Centre transformed for one of the biggest nights in the global film calendar.”

This year, the BBC will once again broadcast the awards show in the UK with red carpet arrivals and interviews live-streamed across both BAFTA and the BBC’s social channel. Further details, including the host for the 2023 Awards, are set to be announced in the coming months.

Earlier this year, BAFTA announced several tweaks to its voting regulations and eligibility criteria. For the 2023 awards, there will be an equal number of voting-based nominees and jury-based nominees in each acting category, while the directing category will comprise two vote-based nominees and four jury-based nominees. The BAFTA longlists will also be reduced in size for best film, all craft categories, and Outstanding British Film.

The awards longlist will be unveiled on January 6, followed by the nominations on January 19, ahead of the February 19 ceremony.