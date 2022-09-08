‘Babylon’ First Look: Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie & Diego Calva Lead Damien Chazelle’s Old Hollywood Epic For Paramount

Paramount Pictures has unveiled the first stills from Babylon, the latest feature from Oscar winner Damien Chazelle (La La Land), which hits theaters in limited release on Christmas Day, going wide on January 6th.

The film led by Brad Pitt (Bullet Train), Margot Robbie (Amsterdam) and Diego Calva (Narcos: Mexico) is an original epic set in 1920s Los Angeles, as Tinseltown makes the transition from silent films to talkies. A tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, it traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood.

For Chazelle, Babylon comes on the heels of the studio features First Man, La La Land and Whiplash. The filmmaker earned his first Oscar nom for Best Adapted Screenplay with his work on the latter title, with La La Land landing a Best Original Screenplay nom and becoming the youngest winner of the Best Director prize.

Chazelle directed his latest from his own script. Its star-studded cast also includes Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li, Jean Smart, P.J. Byrne, Lukas Haas, Olivia Hamilton, Tobey Maguire, Max Minghella, Rory Scovel, Katherine Waterston, Flea, Jeff Garlin, Eric Roberts, Ethan Suplee, Samara Weaving and Olivia Wilde.

Babylon is a Marc Platt / Wild Chickens / Organism Pictures Production. Marc Platt, Matthew Plouffe and Hamilton produced, with Michael Beugg, Maguire, Wyck Godfrey, Helen Estabrook and Adam Siegel serving as exec producers. Check out the first stills from Babylon below.

Paramount Pictures

