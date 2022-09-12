Awards Season Kicks-Off Early In Toronto As Harry Styles, Brendan Fraser, Michelle Yeoh Honored

The Toronto Film Festival ushered in the fall awards season on Sunday evening with the first in-person edition of its Tribute Awards in three years at the city’s historic Fairmount Royal York Hotel.

“More than any other year this festival might be the most special for me, not because it’s TIFF’s 47th edition, not because we’re screening more than 200 films from across the globe but because we get to welcome the whole film world back to Toronto,” proclaimed festival CEO Cameron Bailey as he kicked off the evening.

Honorees this year included the ensemble cast of Michael Grandages’s 1950s love triangle My Policeman, spanning Harry Styles, Emma Corrin, Gina McKee, Linus Roache, David Dawson, and Rupert Everett, who were feted with the TIFF Tribute Award for Performance.

“We all loved making this film so much and we hope you enjoy it,” said Styles.

It remains to be seen whether Styles will be a regular on this year’s awards circuit for My Policeman, but another of the night’s honorees, Brendan Fraser, already seems assured of a place in the race on the back of his performance in Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale.

He arrived at the ceremony from TIFF’s The Whale screening, where it received a rapturous response on a par with its enthusiastic reception in Venice.

“This is new for me. Normally I am the guy handing these things out. I got pretty good at it. The trick is – left-hand hold, right-hand shake,” joked Fraser as he handled the weighty trophy.

The Whale writer Samuel D. Hunter and Aronofsky were on hand to present the award. Fraser thanked them both for believing in him for the role.

“Art is about taking a risk and you should know they took a chance on me,” said Fraser.

“The Whale, it’s a redemption story about a guy called Charlie. He’s gone through significant life changes and has forgotten about who he is and the ones he loves and is running out of time to tell them that, if he can at all, but he has a superpower, Charlie can see the good in others when they can’t see it in themselves.

“I am a firm believer that we need a little bit more of that in this world because it’s the audience that gives cinema life so I must thank you for keeping me in the job that I love because it’s nice work, if you can get it.”

Also being honored was U.K. director Sam Mendes who received his trophy from Olivia Coleman, who put in a surprise appearance.

“TIFF is where my movie career started, nearly a quarter of a century ago,” said Mendes. “American Beauty had its first-ever screening here and I will genuinely never forget feeling the audience take the movie to their hearts, in the way that big live audiences can do in a full house. There’s nothing better in the world. That’s when it all started for me and it seems like yesterday.”

Another highlight was Michelle Yeoh receiving the Share Her Journey Groundbreaker Award, which was preceded by a rousing tribute speech by her Everything Everywhere All At Once co-star Stephanie Hsu.

“Stephanie ‘frigging’ Hsu. Thank you for that incredible introduction. When I was sitting there, I said when I come up there, I am going to kick her ass because she made me cry,” joked Yeoh.

“Each time they play a tribute reel of my work, I am reminded of how long I have been doing this. The nicks, the bumps the scrapes along the way, the bad knees, the back, the shoulder to name a few, but despite all the challenges, I cherish every moment and I do hope to do it for many years to come.”

Further honorees across the evening included Icelandic musician and composer Hildur Gudnadóttir with the Artisan award, Egyptian-U.K. director Sally El Hosaini, with the TIFF Emerging Talent Award and Indigenous Canadian-American singer Buffy Sainte-Marie, with the Jeff Skoll Award in Impact Media.