‘Avatar’ Rerelease Features Surprise ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Footage

Social media is abuzz in overseas markets where Disney today began rollout on a remastered version of James Cameron’s original 2009 Avatar, and as audiences are being treated to sneak footage from the upcoming sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water.

The studio isn’t commenting, but based on myriad Twitter posts, there appears to be a short glimpse of The Way of Water tagged onto the end of Avatar. What’s more, and evidently depending on the market and/or cinema, the footage being shown is not the same in every instance. What is pretty uniform is positive reaction (see a selection of tweets below).

Avatar today notably rereleased in Korea and France, and will add all international markets this weekend except for Spain (which goes on September 30), China (where it was already reissued in 2021) and Russia. The 4K high dynamic range version will be playing on over 8,000 offshore screens (with about 50% in 3D). North America releases on Friday.

It’s unclear if this taste of Way of Water will be offered in every market, however it would stand to reason as Disney whets appetites for the highly-anticipated sequel.

The original Avatar is the highest-grossing film of all time worldwide at over $2.847B. Written and directed by Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, Avatar stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Michelle Rodriguez and Sigourney Weaver.

The Way of Water is the first of several planned sequels and begins overseas rollout on December 14, landing in North America on December 16.

Just saw the Re-release of #Avatar and I'm glad I stayed coz I saw some scenes from #AVATARTheWayOfWater and it was soooo goood. I can't wait for December! pic.twitter.com/GAPnShU4Cn — Einan (@enteumestay) September 21, 2022

Cette claque émotionnelle qui reste intacte, un pur bonheur ❤️ Je m'attendais pas à voir un aperçu du deuxième film en scène post générique, c'était grandiose et ça promet 🔥 #Avatar https://t.co/OzNjMGmeNZ pic.twitter.com/yESoM8Hr3L — Maxime 💫 (@EternitySystem) September 21, 2022

J’ai revu #Avatar en IMAX 4K Remasterisé, et que c’était beau… j’ai redécouvert le film. Et que dire de la scène inédite à par que nous ne sommes pas prêt pour la dinguerie visuelle qu’on va se prendre. pic.twitter.com/bWVMK4OB1l — Anthony Zeyoung (@AnthonyZeyoung) September 21, 2022

Le film n'a pas vieilli, toujours aussi beau, génial en 4D.

À la fin on a eu un preview du 2nd film en 3D, le rendu était sublime #Avatar pic.twitter.com/z9NvPJImRg — pompompurin fan account (@Steph__en) September 21, 2022

Je viens de voir #Avatar, le remaster en salle ICE chez @Cgrvillenave. 13 ans après sa sortie initiale (2009), je découvre un chef d'œuvre! Des effets spéciaux, à la Bande Originale, c'était une vraiment claque! La scène post crédit était magnifique! Le peuple Zora arrive 😱🥰 pic.twitter.com/Crw0vyeuOv — Wyatt (@Wyatt_Toadstool) September 21, 2022

🚨 INFO WHAT'S UP 🚨 🎬 Une scène inédite d'AVATAR 2 est diffusée à la fin de la séance de AVATAR REMASTERED On a droit à une scène époustouflante sur la vie marine de Pandora 🌊 Une raison de plus de (re)apprécier ce chef d'œuvre dans les salles en attendant la suite#Avatar pic.twitter.com/iqWLgA9qqw — What’s Up ? (@whats_upUSA) September 21, 2022

Si ponen escenas de Avatar 2 después de los créditos, o durante la sesión, el box office de la película llega a los 3 billones de dolares.#Avatar #AVATARTheWayOfWater — Ricardo Monterde 理查德 (@Ricardo93353820) September 21, 2022

Je sors a l’instant de la projection de #Avatar remasterisé, vous savez le film de @JimCameron que tout le monde aurait oublié. Non seulement c’est un film tout neuf et tout refait, il y a en + une scène ajoutée inédite qui met en place la suite. #AVATARTheWayOfWater — David Fakrikian 🎬 (@DavidFakrikian) September 19, 2022