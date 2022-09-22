You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
‘Avatar’ Rerelease Features Surprise ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Footage

Avatar: The Way Of Water
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Disney

Social media is abuzz in overseas markets where Disney today began rollout on a remastered version of James Cameron’s original 2009 Avatar, and as audiences are being treated to sneak footage from the upcoming sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water.

The studio isn’t commenting, but based on myriad Twitter posts, there appears to be a short glimpse of The Way of Water tagged onto the end of Avatar. What’s more, and evidently depending on the market and/or cinema, the footage being shown is not the same in every instance. What is pretty uniform is positive reaction (see a selection of tweets below).

Avatar today notably rereleased in Korea and France, and will add all international markets this weekend except for Spain (which goes on September 30), China (where it was already reissued in 2021) and Russia. The 4K high dynamic range version will be playing on over 8,000 offshore screens (with about 50% in 3D). North America releases on Friday.

It’s unclear if this taste of Way of Water will be offered in every market, however it would stand to reason as Disney whets appetites for the highly-anticipated sequel.

The original Avatar is the highest-grossing film of all time worldwide at over $2.847B. Written and directed by Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, Avatar stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Michelle Rodriguez and Sigourney Weaver.

The Way of Water is the first of several planned sequels and begins overseas rollout on December 14, landing in North America on December 16.

