‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’: George Takei, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Arden Cho, Danny Pudi Among 20 Cast In Netflix Series

Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender has rounded out its cast, adding 20 actors, including George Takei, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Danny Pudi and Arden Cho.

Written by Albert Kim, Netflix bills the series as an authentic adaptation of the award-winning and beloved Nickelodeon animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender reimagined as a live-action adventure.

The world of Avatar is divided into four nations: the Water Tribe, the Earth Kingdom, the Fire Nation, and the Air Nomads. In addition to the Four Nations, some characters have the ability to visit a parallel dimension called the Spirit World. New cast descriptions follow below.

Water Tribe:

Amber Midthunder (Prey, Roswell) is Princess Yue, the compassionate spiritual leader of the Northern Water Tribe.

A Martinez (Cowboy Bebop, Ambulance) is Pakku, the veteran waterbending master of the Northern Water Tribe and a fierce defender of their traditions.

Irene Bedard (Pocahontas, The Stand) is Yagoda, an empathetic healer who serves as a role model for her tribe’s female waterbenders.

Joel Oulette (Trickster, Ruby and the Well) is Hahn, a strong and skilled warrior with an unwavering loyalty to his tribe.

Nathaniel Arcand (Heartland, FBI: Most Wanted) is Chief Arnook, father to Princess Yue and the respected leader of their tribe.

Meegwun Fairbrother (Burden of Truth, Mohawk Girls) is Avatar Kuruk, a previous Avatar with a haunted past.

Earth Kingdom

Arden Cho (Partner Track) is June, a tough and persistent bounty hunter known for her ruthless efficiency.

Utkarsh Ambudkar (Ghosts, World’s Best) is King Bumi, the ancient and mercurial ruler of the Earth Kingdom city of Omashu.

Danny Pudi (Mythic Quest, Corner Office) is The Mechanist, an eccentric inventor and engineer who’s doing his best to raise his son in a war-torn world.

Lucian-River Chauhan (Encounter, Heartland) is Teo, the idealistic and high-flying son of The Mechanist.

James Sie (Stillwater) is the Cabbage Merchant, a long-suffering vegetable vendor in Omashu.

Fire Nation

Momona Tamada (Secret Headquarters, The Baby-Sitters Club) will play Ty Lee, an energetic and upbeat teen and one of Princess Azula’s best friends.

Thalia Tran (Raya and the Last Dragon, Little) is Mai, an unflappable and deadpan teen who, along with Ty Lee, is one of Princess Azula’s closest allies.

Ruy Iskandar (Yes Day, Benders) is Lt. Jee, the first officer of Prince Zuko’s ship.

Hiro Kanagawa (Altered Carbon, The Man in the High Castle) is Fire Lord Sozin, the ruthless and ambitious previous ruler of the Fire Nation and grandfather to Fire Lord Ozai.

C.S. Lee (Dexter, Warrior) is Avatar Roku, a wise and benevolent past Avatar from the Fire Nation.

François Chau (The Expanse, American Gigolo) will play The Great Sage, the venerated spiritual leader of the Fire Nation and guardian of Avatar Roku’s shrine.

Ryan Mah (The Good Doctor, Snowpiercer) is Lt. Dang, Commander Zhao’s second-in-command.

Spirit World

George Takei (Star Trek, Resident Alien) will voice Koh, an ancient, predatory spirit.

Randall Duk Kim (John Wick, Kung Fu Panda) will voice Wan Shi Tong, who appears in the form of a giant owl and is also known as the Spirit of Knowledge.

They join the previously announced cast, which includes Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, Dallas Liu as Zuko, Elizabeth Yu as Azula, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Iroh, and Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai.

Kim will serve as showrunner, executive producer and writer of the series with Rideback’s Dan Lin and Lindsey Liberatore executive producing, along with Michael Goi. Roseanne Liang is co-executive producer and Goi, Roseanne Liang and Jabbar Raisani will serve as directors.