‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ & ‘High Heat’ Top English-Language Counterparts Led By ‘Echoes’ In Netflix Weekly Rankings

The success of monster hits such as Squid Game, Netflix’s most popular series ever, as well as Money Heist, All of Us Are Dead, Elite and Lupin, has proven that there is no language barrier for non-English-language series to become global phenoms.

There has been more evidence of that over the last couple of weeks. After the latest Korean breakout, Extraordinary Attorney Woo, edged The Sandman to log the most viewed hours for any series — English or non-English language — for the week of Aug. 15, this past week two non-English-language show, Extraordinary Attorney Woo and Mexican drama High Heat, were the most watched Netflix series around the world with 48.8 million and 44.1 million hours viewed, respectively.

Top English-language performer, mystery limited series Echoes, starring Michelle Monaghan, came in third overall with 36.6M hours viewed.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo extended its impressive streak at the top of the non-English language Netflix weekly rankings. It has now held the #1 spot for eight of its eight weeks, only briefly slipping to No. 2 in Week 3. The show’s tally on Netflix’s all-time chart, which is supposed to be based on the first 28 days of release, also continues to climb somehow. It is now at #6 with 393.6M, closing in on #5 Money Heist: Part 3 (426.4M).

Newcomers on the English-language chart include thriller limited series Devil In Ohio, starring Emily Deschanel, at #2 with a solid 35.4M hours viewed, and Season 3 of docuseries I Am a Killer at #6 with 17.9M.