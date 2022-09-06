Asylum Entertainment Acquires ‘Ripley’s Believe It Or Not!’ Producer Texas Crew Productions

Ripley’s Believe It or Not!

EXCLUSIVE: Steve Michaels’ Asylum Entertainment Group is expanding its portfolio.

The production group has acquired Texas Crew Productions, the Austin-based producer behind Travel Channel’s recent reboot of Ripley’s Believe It or Not! and Oxygen’s Killer Relationship with Faith Jenkins.

No financial terms were disclosed.

It is the most recent deal for Michaels’ company, which he bought back from Legendary in 2018 and restored the brand name in 2019, following the acquisition of Collins Avenue from Kew Media in 2020.

David Karabinas & Steve Michaels

Texas Crew will sit under the Asylum Entertainment banner alongside unscripted producer The Content Group, scripted division Asylum TV and audio company Audity.

Other Texas Crew productions include History’s The 44th President: In His Own Words and ESPN 30 for 30 docs Brian and the Boz and Phi Slama Jama.

The acquisition is designed to “supercharge” Texas Crew’s development slate.

Texas Crew executives, including CEO David Karabinas, Chief Creative Officer and Head of Production Brad Bernstein, President & Executive Producer Chip Rives, and Development Director Rick Cikowski will work alongside AEG CEO Michaels as well as Jodi Flynn, President of The Content Group.

“Aligning and collaborating under the immense umbrella of Asylum Entertainment Group gives us the bandwidth to be even more rigorous, innovative and forward-thinking with our projects than ever before,” said Karabinas. “Steve and Jodi and their entire creative team share our DNA. We have the same vision and goals and value hard work and the creative process.”

“As we continue to amplify our global footprint through acquisitions and joint ventures, we look at companies whose profiles match our mission and business culture,” said Michaels. “David and the team at Texas Crew are well-respected executives and creatives who have done exceptional work in the last decade.”

“The Texas Crew team have done an incredible job building trusted relationships with buyers and long-running premium content, all outside the major entertainment hubs. We’re excited to provide them additional bandwidth, so they can focus on creating even more content and scaling their slate,” added Flynn.