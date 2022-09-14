‘Locke & Key’ Star Asha Bromfield To Adapt Debut Novel ‘Hurricane Summer’ Into Feature Film

EXCLUSIVE: Asha Bromfield (Riverdale, Locke & Key) will adapt her 2021 debut novel, Hurricane Summer, into a feature film for Neshama Entertainment of Toronto. The film will be distributed globally (outside of Canada) by MarVista Entertainment, which has a minority stake in Neshama.

Hurricane Summer tells the story of Tilla, a young Jamaican-Canadian woman who experiences a summer of growth and devastation the year she turns 18. Tilla has spent her entire life trying to make her father love her, but every six months, he leaves their family and returns to his original home in Jamaica. When Tilla’s mother tells her she’ll be spending the summer with her estranged father on the island, Tilla dreads the idea of seeing him again, but longs to discover what life in Jamaica has always held for him. In an unexpected turn of events, Tilla is forced to face the storm that unravels in her own life as she learns about the dark secrets that lie beyond the veil of paradise—all in the midst of an impending hurricane.

The New York Times included Hurricane Summer as one of 13 YA Books to add to spring reading lists. The Toronto-born Bromfield was also named one of seven Black Canadian writers to watch by the CBC.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to partner alongside Neshama & MarVista and take the world by storm with Hurricane Summer,” said Bromfield. “This magical story will give a voice to the spiritual and sexual wounding that can happen when young women are forced to leave the innocence of girlhood behind. This unique coming of age story will journey through the breathtaking island of Jamaica to explore the deep complexities of ancestral healing, sexual shame, resilience and radical forgiveness. Through the examination of the father-daughter dynamic, Hurricane Summer tells a masterful tale of love, loss, heartbreak and destruction – and the subsequent revival that is birthed through the storm of self-discovery.”

Hurricane Summer is produced by Arnie Zipursky, Hannah Pillemer and Lauren MacKinlay for Neshama Entertainment. “We are thrilled to be on this journey with Asha, a talented actress who has proven herself to also be a gifted writer,” said Neshama’s Creative Producer Lauren MacKinlay. “We cannot wait for audiences to meet Tilla and to experience the powerfully complex narrative of Hurricane Summer.”

Neshama is currently filming Christmas Italiano in British Columbia, Finding A Killer in Alberta, and the Hallmark Channel original drama series The Way Home in Ontario and New Brunswick. MarVista Entertainment, a Fox Entertainment Company, is one of the largest suppliers of movies to the worldwide marketplace. Its recent projects include Daughter of the Brid, starring Marcia Gay Harden and Aidan Quinn; Christmas is Canceled starring Hayley Orrantia, Dermot Mulroney, and Janel Parrish; and Hunter Hunter starring Devon Sawa, Nick Stahl, and Camille Sullivan.

Bromfield’s second novel, Songs of Irie, is set for a fall release in 2023. She is represented by WME and Untitled Entertainment.