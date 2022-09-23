Skip to main content
Apple Sets Theatrical, Streaming Dates For Movie Musical ‘Spirited’ With Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell in 'Spirited' Apple

Apple Original Films will premiere holiday musical comedy Spirited in theaters Nov. 11 and globally on Apple TV+ Nov. 18.

The modern musical rendition of Charles Dickens’ classic holiday story ‘A Christmas Carol’ directed by Sean Anders stars Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds, Octavia Spencer, Patrick Page, Sunita Mani, Loren Woods, Joe Tippett, Marlow Barkley and Jen Tullock.

Think Dickens’ heartwarming tale of a scrooge visited by four ghosts on Christmas Eve, but funnier and with huge musical numbers. The soundtrack features new songs from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, Dear Evan Hansen).

Written by Anders and John Morris.

Produced by Anders, Morris, Reynolds, George Dewey, Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum, David Koplan.

