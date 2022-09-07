Apple Unveils IPhone 14 Lineup Topped By Pro And Max Models, Touting “Leap” In Camera Capabilities

In a 90-minute online product showcase, Apple unveiled a new line of iPhones, highlighted by the iPhone 14 Pro and Max.

The high-end devices feature significant upgrades to their cameras, but pricing will remain at last year’s levels. The Pro will start at $999 and the Max, which has a larger screen, will sell for $1,099 and up. That’s the same price as last year’s models. Pre-orders begin Friday, with shipments due to arrive by the end of next week.

The new devices run on A16 Bionic, which Apple says is the fastest microchip ever put into a smartphone. Their professional-grade cameras have the first 48-megapixel main camera on an iPhone, plus a quad-pixel sensor and a new image system called Photonic Engine that can improve low-light photos. A voiceover in one sizzle reel described the camera improvements as a “leap” from prior models.

As footage showed the new iPhones being used on film sets and photo shoots, CEO Tim Cook and colleagues proclaimed them as “the best iPhones we’ve ever created.” Greg Joswiak, Apple’s SVP of worldwide marketing, said the new camera system “empowers every user — from the casual user to the professional — to take their best photos and video.”

New and enhanced versions of Apple’s watch and AirPods wireless earbuds were also featured in the showcase. The tech giant also emphasized new features and functionality including satellite connectivity and emergency services to help device users involved in automobile accidents.

Contrary to some forecasts heading into the event, there was no mention of new offerings related to Apple TV. Streaming service Apple TV+, accordingly, did not have a presence.

While the event was technically the first in-person one held at the company’s Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park since before Covid, traditional onstage remarks were replaced by pre-recorded streaming video segments viewed onsite by a live audience as well as viewers tuning in via the internet.

Apple stock, which has joined other major tech issues in experiencing volatility in 2022, rose a fraction after the presentation and investor sentiment seemed largely positive.

“Launching three new core hardware products within the Apple ecosystem despite the biggest supply chain crisis seen in modern history is a major feat for Cook & Co. especially with the zero Covid shutdowns in China seen in April/May,” wrote Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives in a note to clients.