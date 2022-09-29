APA Expands Physical Production Department With Three New Agents

EXCLUSIVE: APA is bolstering its Physical Production Department with the addition of three new agents – Marina Moyses, Alexa Lopez and Micaela Huber.

Moyses will anchor South American initiatives from San Paulo Brazil; Lopez comes to APA from Panavision and Huber has been elevated from coordinator to head up a hair and make-up department.

“We are proud to be market leaders in diversity within the Physical Production community, and excited to expand upon that with the addition of three women including two Latina agents, all of whom will greatly enhance the scope of what we offer our clients at APA,” said Julian Savodivker, Head of Global Physical Production at APA, who himself is Latino.

Moyses, returns to APA following a two-year stint running her own management firm in Brazil where she shared many clients with APA and where she will based for the agency. With her experience in both domestic and international markets, Moyses gives APA an opportunity to extend its reach globally, pursuing emerging clients from the South American market, while managing and expanding her current roster, the agency says. Her clients include Gabriel Correa, producer and director for Riverdale; Carolina Groppa, head of production at Color Creative; Mariana Bardan and Eduardo Melo, writers and creators of the Brazilian original local Amazon and O2 Production Cangaço Novo; and acclaimed costume designers Mona May and Trayce Gigi Field.

“There is a great opportunity for APA to grow our business Internationally and Marina is empowered to identify and sign fresh talent and voices in all areas of the entertainment business in South America,” said Savodivker.

Lopez will run the commercial/music video division within the Physical Production department working closely with Savodivker, as well as being in charge of social media marketing for the department. She comes to APA from camera house Panavision, where she was a Marketing Executive helping to manage the company’s 65% share of the North American rental market. Lopez will continue to foster relationships with rising filmmaers and diverse collaborators at APA.

Huber has used her entrepreneurial skills to build a Hair and Make-Up Division within the Physical Production Department which she will head up. She already had developed a solid roster of clients she has both signed and has been booking. After graduating Law School, Huber began her career at APA. Working as an Executive Assistant in the Literary Department, she then moved on to development – working at Fabrik Entertainment (now Fabel Entertainment) and Alcon. She returned to APA in 2018 to work under Ralph Berge in the Physical Production Department and was promoted a year later to Coordinator.

“Alexa and Micaela will both head up growth areas for the department, where their entrepreneurial strengths which they have already demonstrated will be highlighted and supported,” said Savodivker.