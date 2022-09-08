Alice Eve, Shelley Hennig & Antonio Banderas Thriller ‘The Last Girl’ Gets Worldwide Deal

EXCLUSIVE: Saban Films has picked up worldwide rights (except Italy) to Yale Entertainment’s thriller The Last Girl.

Directed by Jon Keeyes (The Survivalist) and written by Charles Burnley, The Last Girl recently wrapped production in Ireland and stars Alice Eve (Star Trek Into Darkness), Shelley Hennig (Teen Wolf) and Oscar nominee Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory).

Saban is planning an early 2023 release for the feature, which follows a private investigator (Eve) who’s forced into a dangerous alliance with a killer (Hennig) in order to uncover a quiet town’s grisly criminal underbelly and clear the name of her mentor (Banderas), who is implicated in the crimes.

The pic is produced by Jordan Yale Levine, Jordan Beckerman, and Michael J. Rothstein for Yale, as well as Richard Bolger and Conor Barry from Hail Mary Pictures, and Richard Clabaugh.

The deal was negotiated by Jonathan Saba from Saban Films and Nick Donnermeyer from Yale’s recently launched sales banner Great Escape.

Executive producers include Jesse Korman and Jeffrey Tussi from Yale Entertainment, Nick Donnermeyer from Yale’s Great Escape, Bondit’s Luke Taylor and Matt Helderman, Kurt Ebner, Stephen Braun, Kade Thomas, Jason Kringstein, Scott Levenson, Richard Switzer, Colby Cote, Lee Broda, Aden Darmody, Will Hirschfeld , Luke Daniels, Shaun Sanghani, Tyler Konney, Grant Johnson, Grady Craig, Phil Hunt, Compton Ross, David Nazar, Patrick Heaphy, Simon Cooper, and Harriet Cooper.

Saban Films has recently acquired Jason Momoa’s The Last Manhunt; American Murderer starring Tom Pelphrey, Ryan Phillippe, Idina Menzel And Jacki Weaver; Ana Lily Amirpour’s Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon starring Kate Hudson and Jun Jong-Seo; Brett Donowho’s western The Old Way starring Nicolas Cage; Adam Sigal’s reincarnation dark comedy Chariot with John Malkovich; and Butcher’s Crossing starring Nicolas Cage, which will make its world premiere at the Toronto Film festival this month.