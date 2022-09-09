‘Another Round’ Star Maria Bonnevie To Lead Viaplay Norway Original ‘In The Name Of Love’

Maria Bonnevie in 'In the Name of Love'

EXCLUSIVE: Another Round star Maria Bonnevie is leading Viaplay’s latest Norwegian original, a comedy-drama inspired by award-winning director Bård Breien’s unusual childhood.

In the Name of Love is set in 1970s Norway, where a primary school teacher, played by Bonnevie, does everything to keep her husband Lars’ (Trond Espen Seim) highly profitable porn business secret. Lars sees his line of work as an act of social protest, however, and their two sons, played by real-life brothers Jakob and Jonas Oftebro, are caught in the middle – until a family confrontation becomes inevitable.

Bonnevie starred opposite Mads Mikkelsen in Thomas Vinterberg’s Academy Award-nominated Another Round.

The show is the latest in a long line of Nordic streamer Viaplay’s originals, with 70 set to premiere this year. Deadline revealed Norwegian feature Listen Up! starring People Just do Nothing’s Asim Chaudhry in June.

“I grew up in a fantastic family who lived an increasingly wild life in the 1970s and 1980s due to the money my father earned from porn,”said Breien. “Neither I nor my family came out unscathed. That’s why it feels extra good finally to tell this story together with Viaplay.”