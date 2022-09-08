Anna Konkle To Headline ‘Western’ Freevee Comedy Pilot From Lord Miller

EXCLUSIVE: Pen15 co-creator and star Anna Konkle has been tapped as the lead in Amazon Freevee’s Western, a half-hour period comedy pilot from Sony Pictures Television, Amazon Studios and Phil Lord and Chris Miller’s Sony TV-based Lord Miller.

Written by Michelle Morgan, Western is set in the 1800s. It follows Polly (Konkle), a young high-society woman from Philadelphia who travels out west on a desperate quest for a husband only to discover that she has been catfished by a teenage boy. Now stranded in 1866 Montana, Polly, along with the town’s other inhabitants, must find their place in this ever-changing new world, confronting and defying all expectations society has of them along the way.

Although her good breeding and opulent clothing make her stand out like a sore thumb in this dustbowl of a town, Polly’s wit and unexpected charm ultimately earn her a place there.

Morgan executive produces with Lord, Miller, Aditya Sood and Lucy Kitada for Lord Miller. Tony Yacenda also serves as executive producer and directs.

Konkle co-created and starred in the praised comedy series Pen15, which aired for two seasons on Hulu. She made her directorial debut in the second season. The series won the Gotham Award for Breakthrough Series and was nominated for four primetime Emmy’s, three WGA Awards, and three Critics Choice Awards.

On the acting side, Konkle will be seen in Season 2 of Apple TV’s The Afterparty in a one-year deal. She recurred on the final season of FX’s Baskets opposite Zach Galifianakis and previously starred in the Fox drama Rosewood for two seasons. She also recurred on Showtime’s Shameless and appeared in the Hulu series Ramy. Konkle is repped by Gersh, Odenkirk Provissiero and Melissa Fox at Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.