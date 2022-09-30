Angelina Jolie Demands Freedom For Iranian Women As Protests Continue Following Death Of Mahsa Amini

Angelina Jolie has joined those demanding freedom for Iranian women, as protests continue after the death of Mahsa Amini.

The actress, director and campaigner posted an impassioned appeal on her Instagram account, saying Iranian women needed “freedom to live and breathe without violence or threats.”

Jolie’s message comes as protests continue in Iran, after the death two weeks ago of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while she was in police custody – having been arrested for wearing her hijab incorrectly. Her post-mortem registered signs of brutality, something denied by the state.



Dozens of people have died in the streets of Iran, mostly protestors but also some security force personnel, after the government warned of “decisive action without leniency” to try to quell the unrest.

Smaller but similarly motivated protests have occurred across the world.