Tim Robinson Among Six Cast In Andy Samberg Animated Series ‘Digman!’ For Comedy Central

Andy Samberg has found his voice cast for animated comedy series Digman!

Tim Robinson, star of oddball Netflix sketch comedy I Think You Should Leave, is one of six cast in the series, which also includes Mitra Jouhari (Three Busy Debras), Dale Soules (Orange Is The New Black), Guz Khan (Our Flag Means Death), Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and Tim Meadows (The Goldbergs).

The series will air on Comedy Central.

It marks the first series written and produced by Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Samberg, alongside Brooklyn Nine-Nine writer Neil Campbell, who serves as showrunner.

The half-hour animated series Digman! is set in a world where archaeologists are massive celebrities and the coolest people on the planet, with Samberg providing the voice of the protagonist, Rip Digman.

The series is created by Samberg and Campbell and produced by CBS Studios alongside Ali Bell and The Lonely Island’s Party Over Here banner.

Titmouse Studios will executive produce, with Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio and Ben Kalina. Grant Gish serves as executive producer with Sachi Ezura as co-executive producer and Michael Stanger as supervising producer for MTV Entertainment Studios.

“As kids we were led to believe that archaeologists are all bad-ass, adventure-seeking rock stars, but after spending 20 long years pursuing careers in archaeology we now see that was a lie perpetuated by Big Hollywood. So we created Digman! to finally bring our childhood dreams to life. Plus, we noticed a dearth of new TV shows recently and figured it was wholly on us to bring the world what it’s missing the most: content.”

“Andy is a singular creative force with a vision to explore bold, genre-shifting, comedic storytelling,” said Nina L. Diaz, President of Content and Chief Creative Officer, Paramount Media Networks & MTV Entertainment Studios. “We are thrilled to partner with him, The Lonely Island and CBS Studios on Digman! – the first series Andy has written and produced – to Comedy Central’s robust animation line-up.”

“Animation continues to become an even more significant part of our comedy slate,” added David Stapf, President of CBS Studios “On Digman!, we are fortunate to be working with an incredibly talented team of writers, animators and voice talent, including our fantastic partners at The Lonely Island, MTV Entertainment and Comedy Central.”