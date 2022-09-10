Final ‘Andor’ Trailer Unveiled By Diego Luna At D23

Diego Luna and Kathleen Kennedy kicked off the Saturday session of Disney’s D23 Expo in Anaheim by dropping the final trailer for the Rogue One Disney+ spinoff series Andor.

“We’re going to go back five years before Rogue One, and you won’t believe where you find these characters,” Luna said. “You’ll see Cassian and not believe he was able to do what they did in Rogue One. It’s about a revolutionary and bringing change and hopefully a story you will love to watch.”

Disney D23 Expo 2022 Photo Gallery: Marvel, Star Wars, and More

In the new footage, we see Luna as Cassian Andor listening to Stellan Skarsgård’s character, Luthen Rael, who has a proposal.

“You’ll ultimately die fighting these bastards,” Rael says. “Wouldn’t you rather give it all at once for something real?”

Andor is a spy thriller from Lucasfilm filmed over two 12-episode seasons. The era featured in Andor is filled with danger, deception and intrigue as Cassian embarks on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero. Andor presents Star Wars from a different perspective, focusing on everyday people whose lives are affected by the Empire.

D23: Deadline’s Full Coverage

Along with Luna and Skarsgård, the series stars Genevieve O’Reilly, Forest Whitaker, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Fiona Shaw and Faye Marsay. Toby Haynes, Susanna White and Benjamin Caron direct specific episodes, and Kathleen Kennedy, Tony Gilroy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Diego Luna and Michelle Rejwan executive produce. Tony Gilroy is also the creator and showrunner.

The Disney+ spinoff series will debut September 21 with three new episodes.

D23 Expo Schedule: Livestream Link, Plus Times For Marvel, Disney+, Disney Parks & Other Panels