‘American Psycho’ Author Bret Easton Ellis & ‘Trainspotting’ Author Irvine Welsh Team On Scripted Podcast ‘The Reckonings’

EXCLUSIVE: Two major figures from the literary world – Bret Easton Ellis and Irvine Welsh – are getting together to create a scripted podcast.

Easton Ellis, author of American Psycho, and Trainspotting author Welsh have struck a deal with podcast studio Audio Up to produce The Reckonings.

In 2020, it emerged that the pair were working together on a television series – American Tabloid – with British production company Burning Wheel Productions.

The logline of the podcast is being kept under wraps although don’t bet against drug use and violence.

Easton Ellis is also behind books such as Less Than Zero, The Rules of Attraction, Lunar Park and Imperial Bedrooms as well as upcoming book The Shards. He wrote and produced Paul Schrader-directed 2013 feature The Canyons starring Lindsay Lohan and hosts his own interview podcast series.

Irvine Welsh is best known for Trainspotting, which was adapted into a film starring Ewan McGregor, as well as Filth, Glue, Porno, Crime and recently published The Long Knives

Easton Ellis and Welsh will co-create the series and serve as executive producers on the project. Audio Up’s David Thwaites and Jimmy Jellinek will executive produce the series alongside Trevor Engelson at Underground.

It is the latest high-profile podcast project for Audio Up, which is behind series such as Stephen King’s Strawberry Spring and James Ellroy’s Hollywood Death Trip

“Audio Up is creating a library of prestige content in the podcast space by leaning into daring, cutting edge work,” said Audio Up Chief Creative Officer Jimmy Jellinek. “Bret Easton Ellis and Irvine Welsh have collectively created generation defining work from American Psycho to Trainspotting. These are stories that get under your skin and burrow deep into your psyche. I can’t wait for the world to hear what we produce together.”

Easton Ellis is repped by manager Brian Young and Jonathan Shikora at Lichter, Grossman, Adler & Clark.