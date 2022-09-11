‘American Born Chinese’ First Look: Michelle Yeoh Stars As Mythological Goddess In Disney+ Series

Michelle Yeoh is a mythological goddess in the new Disney+ series American Born Chinese. Based on the genre-hopping graphic novel by Gene Luen Yang, Disney unveiled a featurette of the new series during the D23 Expo.

“It’s a lot of fun, it’s a log of magic, it’s a lot of badass action,” Yeoh says in the clip which you can view in the video above. Yeoh adds later on, “It is a magical ride and that’s what Disney+ is all about.”

American Born Chinese tells the story of Jin Wang (Ben Wang), an average teenager juggling his high school social life with his home life. When he meets a new student on the first day of the school year, even more worlds collide as Jin is unwittingly entangled in a battle of Chinese mythological gods.

Joining Wang are Yeo Yann Yann as Christine Wang, Chin Han as Simon Wang, Ke Huy Quan as Freddy Wong, Jimmy Liu as Wei-Chen, Sydney Taylor as Amelia with Daniel Wu as Sun Wukong “The Monkey King” and Yeoh as Guanyin.

Kelvin Yu (Bob’s Burgers) serves as executive producer and showrunner. Destin Daniel Cretton (Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) is set to direct and serves as executive producer, alongside Melvin Mar and Jake Kasdan (Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.), Erin O’Malley (Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.), Asher Goldstein (Short Term 12) and Gene Luen Yang. The Disney Branded Television series is produced by 20th Television, part of Disney Television Studios.

Guest directors for the show include Peng Zhang (Episode 4) and Lucy Liu (Episode 6).

American Born Chinese is expected to be released on Disney+ in 2023.