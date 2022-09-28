AMC Releases First Images For Bob Odenkirk’s ‘Straight Man’, ‘Orphan Black: Echoes’ & ‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches’

AMC has released first-look photos of their upcoming shows that feature stars like Bob Odenkirk, Alexandra Daddario, Harry Hamlin, Okieriete Onadowan, Krysten Ritter, Martin Lawrence and many more. Click through the gallery above to see the images.

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches focuses on an intuitive young neurosurgeon, Rowan (Alexandra Daddario), who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations. The series is Executive Produced by Mark Johnson, Writer/Showrunner Esta Spalding, Writer Michelle Ashford, Director Michael Uppendahl, and Jeff Freilich, and is produced by AMC Studios.

Straight Man

Starring Emmy-nominated Bob Odenkirk, Straight Man is a mid-life crisis tale set at Railton College, told in the first person by William Henry Devereaux, Jr. (Odenkirk), the unlikely chairman of the English department in a badly underfunded college in the Pennsylvania rust belt. Aaron Zelman and Paul Lieberstein, who adapted the project from the novel of the same name by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Richard Russo, serve as co-showrunners. Zelman, Lieberstein, Odenkirk, Peter Farrelly, who is on board to direct, Mark Johnson, Richard Russo, Naomi Odenkirk and Marc Provissiero are executive producers with Sony Pictures’ Television TriStar TV producing.

Demascus

Demascus is a character-driven exploration of life as an ordinary Black man in America today. It focuses on Demascus (Okieriete Onadowan), a 33-year-old Black man who goes on a journey of self-discovery using an innovative new technology that allows him to experience different versions of his own life. The series follows these vivid psychological explorations and also Demascus in his primary reality. A half-hour series executive produced by Mark Johnson’s Gran Via Productions (Better Call Saul, Breaking Bad) and created by accomplished writer and playwright, Tearrance Arvelle Chisholm (Boomerang). Kirk Moore (American Crime, For Life) is showrunner. Myki Bajaj of Gran Via is also a producer.

Orphan Black: Echoes

Orphan Black: Echoes is a new series, starring Krysten Ritter, set in the world of the landmark series Orphan Black. Produced and distributed globally by Boat Rocker, the company behind the original series, Orphan Black: Echoes is set in the near future and takes a deep dive into the exploration of the scientific manipulation of human existence. It follows a group of women as they weave their way into each other’s lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unravelling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching story of love and betrayal. Anna Fishko (Fear the Walking Dead) is creator, writer, showrunner and executive producer with John Fawcett, the co-creator of the original series who also directed 17 episodes across all five seasons, on as director and executive producer. David Fortier and Ivan Schneeberg, executive producers from Boat Rocker on the original Orphan Black series, return as executive producers on the new series. Katie O’Connell Marsh, Nick Nantell, and Kerry Appleyard will also executive produce for Boat Rocker.