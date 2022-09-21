You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Jennifer Kuo Baxter Dies: Longtime Executive at Sony Pictures, DreamWorks Animation & Other Studios Was 62

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Gerard Butler Pic 'Kandahar' Gets 8-Figure Domestic Deal
Read the full story

Amazon Studios Strike Three-Year First Look Film Deal With Safehouse Pictures

Amazon Studios, Safehouse Pictures
Safehouse Pictures; Amazon Studios

Amazon Studios has closed a three-year first look film deal with Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell’s Safehouse Pictures.

Founded by Harold and Tunnell in 2005, Safehouse Pictures is producing the sci-fi thriller Atlas, starring Jennifer Lopez, Sterling K. Brown and Simu Liu, for Netflix, and is currently in production on Apple’s live-action Godzilla and Titans Monsterverse series, starring Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell. The company’s past credits include Spinning Out, Underground, My Blind Brother and King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

Harold most recently wrote and exec produced Obi-Wan Kenobi for Disney+ and co-wrote Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and The Flash, both of which are slated for release next year. He also recently wrote the script for Disney’s live-action adaptation of Space Mountain, which Safehouse will produce with Rideback. His previous credits include John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and Edge of Tomorrow.

“We are thrilled to be collaborating with Amazon Studios­­­—who are not only ambitious and forward-thinking content creators—but also lovely and inspiring people to boot,” said Harold and Tunnell. “We’re eager to see what we’ll accomplish together creatively and can’t wait to work closely with their amazing team.”

“We are incredibly excited to join forces with Joby, Tory, and the entire talented team at Safehouse Pictures,” added Amazon Studios’ head of movies, Julie Rapaport. “They bring an exceptional level of imagination and creativity to each and every single one of their projects, and we can’t wait to share that with our global Prime Video customers.”

Executive Vice President Matt Schwartz and recently promoted Director of Development Austin Bowman round out the Harold and Tunnell-led team at Safehouse Pictures. The company is represented by CAA and attorney Carlos Goodman.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad