Amazon Studios & Macro Film Studios Make Multiyear First Look Film Pact

Macro Film Studios, the Oscar-winning film studio founded by Charles D. King, is getting into business with Amazon. Under the new deal, Amazon Studios has first look on feature film projects from the Judas and the Black Messiah producer, which intends to develop, package and produce for Prime Video. The OTT service has a footprint in 240 countries around the globe.

“With our ongoing goal to share Macro Film Studios’ premium and acclaimed content to a global audience, there really is no better partner than Amazon Studios,” said Macro CEO founder King and President of Film James F. Lopez in a joint statement. “Their reach extends to a national and international core and they are known the world over for a business acumen and long-horizon strategic thinking that is simply unmatched. We believe we will do great things together.”

“Charles, James, and the entire team at Macro Film Studios have an incredible track record of championing diverse voices and delivering powerful, thought-provoking films,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “We are thrilled to join in their vision by bringing these important stories to our customers around the world.”

Macro’s feature canon includes the 2x Oscar winning Judas and the Black Messiah, Just Mercy, Blue Bayou, Nine Days, Sorry to Bother You, 4x Oscar nominated Mudbound, Oscar nominated Roman J. Israel, Esq. and Oscar winning Fences.

King launched Macro in 2015 as a multi-platform media company representing the voice and perspectives of Black people and people of color. The studio also focuses in TV and finances, develops and produces theatrical features and premium television. MACRO also a talent division (M88) and digital creator (UNCMMN) management divisions, a branding and creative agency (Brand Macro) and an affiliated venture firm (Mac Venture Capital). The company’s film projects have received fifteen Oscar nominations and three wins, and one of its television shows was nominated for a Peabody Award. Its affiliated representation firm is a hub of A-list talent, including Michael B. Jordan, Idris Elba, Taraji P. Henson and as well as a host of digital creators and brands.