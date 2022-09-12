Amazon & Constantin Team For YA Fantasy Movie ‘Silver’ With Jana McKinnon, Riva Krymalowski, Rhys Mannion & Chaneil Kular Among Cast

Jana McKinnon (We Children of Bahnhof Zoo), Riva Krymalowski (When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit), Rhys Mannion (It Is In Us All), Chaneil Kular (Sex Education), and Nicolette Krebitz

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon and German production and distribution force Constantin Film are teaming up on YA fantasy feature Silver (working title), based on the popular novel series of the same name by Kerstin Gier.

Silver will chart the story of 17-year-old Liv who moves to London with her mother Ann and little sister Mia. When Liv meets the mysterious Henry, everything changes. He belongs to a secret circle that possesses the ability of ‘lucid dreaming’. But little do they know that the fulfillment of their dreams comes with a high price.

The cast, largely made up of emerging and breakout actors and actresses, includes Jana McKinnon (We Children of Bahnhof Zoo) as Liv, Riva Krymalowski (When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit) as Mia, Rhys Mannion (It Is In Us All) as Henry, Chaneil Kular (Sex Education) as Arthur, Efeosa Afolabi as Jasper, Théo Augier as Grayson, Josephine Blazier as Anabel, Samirah Breuer (One Night Off) as Persephone and Nicolette Krebitz (Wild) in the role of Liv’s mother Ann.

Helena Hufnagel will direct. Producer is Lena Shömann. Screenplay comes from Sina Flammang in collaboration with Christian Ditter.

The movie (which has franchise potential given its source material) will be filmed shortly in London and Dublin in German and English. The Prime Video launch is slated for 2023.

Amazon and Constantin last year teamed up on drama series We Children from Bahnhof Zoo, which starred Austrian-Australian actress McKinnon. Krymalowski got her breakout in 2019 box office hit When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit while Rhys Mannion got his feature debut in 2022 SXSW drama It Is In All Of Us. Chaneil Kular is best known for Netflix’s hit series Sex Education.

Constantin is well known for movie franchises including Resident Evil and German hit Fuck You Goethe.