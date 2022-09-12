Alyssa Milano, Virginia Madsen, Gina Torres & Milana Vayntrub Join Anthology Film ‘Give Me An A’ Responding To Overturning Of Roe V. Wade

EXCLUSIVE: Alyssa Milano (Charmed), Virginia Madsen (Sideways), Gina Torres (9-1-1: Lone Star) and Milana Vayntrub (This Is Us) have signed on for roles in the feature-length anthology Give Me an A, which links together 15 short films, in response to the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade.

The film currently in post-production will have been completed within two months from the date of Roe’s overturning — which eliminated the longstanding constitutional right to abortion — in an effort to ensure this is a response and not a delayed reaction. The creators, cast and crew have made a significant effort to expedite the process in order to start a conversation with audiences about the importance of bodily autonomy and address the dysfunction of a democracy that is not protecting the needs of a majority of the population. Support from vendors like Keslow, Panavision and The Ebell of Los Angeles has allowed the teams to move quickly under a low budget.

Today’s quartet joins an ensemble that will also feature Jennifer Holland, Sean Gunn, Molly C. Quinn, Jason George and Jackie Tohn, as previously announced, with actors to appear in segments from different directors, in genres ranging from horror and sci-fi, to satire and dark comedy. Monique Coleman, Parker Young, Regina Ting Chen, Ian Nelson, Trent Garrett, Kristen Ariza, Carolina Ravassa, Maze Felix, Kevin Fonteyne, Galen Howard, Andrea Cortés, Julia Vasi, Courtney Dietz and Avital Ash round out the cast.

The anthology will be tied together with a wraparound piece, directed by the project’s EP Natasha Halevi. The segments comprising the anthology come from filmmakers including Valerie Finkel, Megan Rosati, Bonnie Discepolo, Monica Moore-Suriyage, Meg Swertlow, Loren Escandon, Francesca Maldonado, Avital Ash, Erica Wright, Mary C. Russell, Danin Jacquay, Sarah Kopkin, Hannah Alline and Caitlin Hargraves. Writers on the project included Lexx Fusco, Annie Bond, Savannah Rose Scaffe, Rowan Fitzgibbon, Danielle Aufiero and Laura Covelli.

In addition to Halevi, the producing team includes Giselle Gilbert, Jordan Crucchiola, Jonna Jackson, Jessica Taylor Galmor, Alyssa Matusiak and Stephanie Williams. Individual anthology segments included additional producers Erika Miranda, James Rayner, Lexx Fusco, Ron Cohen, Steven Taylor O’Connor, Adriana Leonard, Trevor Munson, Jake Bradbury, Derrica Barbee, Vicki Syal, Tara Ansley, Lisa Reich, Alon McKlveen, Jason MacDonald, Connor Martin, Mathew Tyler Vorce, Chris Beyrooty, Kelly Nygaard and Matt Galuppo.

Milano has previously appeared in films including Hall Pass, Fear and Glory Daze, to name a few. She’s also been seen on such series as Insatiable, Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later, My Name Is Earl, Charmed, Melrose Place and Who’s the Boss?, having embarked on her acting career as a child. Also coming up for Milano is the drama Who Are You People, from writer-director Ben Epstein.

Madsen earned Oscar and Golden Globe nominations for her supporting role in Alexander Payne’s Sideways, and has more recently appeared in films like Operation Christmas Drop, Her Smell and 1985. Recent TV credits include Swamp Thing, Elementary and The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair. Other upcoming projects for the actress include Lionsgate’s horror-thriller Prey for the Devil and its action-thriller One Day as a Lion, as well as Nicola Peltz Beckham’s drama, Lola James.

Torrres plays paramedic Tommy Vega on Fox’s 9-1-1: Lone Star and has also appeared on series including Westworld, Suits and Hannibal, among many others. Notable past film credits include Selah and the Spades, I Think I Love My Wife, Serenity, The Matrix Revolutions and The Matrix Reloaded. Torres will also soon appear alongside Gabrielle Union, Aisha Hinds and more in the Netflix rom-com, The Perfect Find.

Vayntrub’s recent credits on the film side include Out of Office and Werewolves Within. She’s also been seen on series like This Is Us and Silicon Valley, among many others.

