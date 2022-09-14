M88 Signs ‘Elvis’ Breakout Alton Mason

EXCLUSIVE: Alton Mason, the 24-year-old actor who broke out with his turn as Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award winner Little Richard in Warner Bros.’ Elvis, has signed with M88 for representation.

The film marking Mason’s acting debut examines the life and music of Elvis Presley (Austin Butler) through the prism of his complicated relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks) — charting their dynamic over the course of 20 years, from Presley’s rise to fame, to his unprecedented stardom. The musical drama from Oscar-nominated director Baz Luhrmann (The Great Gatsby) was released in the U.S. on June 24, following its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. It has since gone on to become Luhrmann’s highest-grossing movie to date in the U.S. and Canada, thus far grossing over $284M worldwide.

Mason moved to Los Angeles to study dance and theatre at the American Musical and Dramatic Academy when he was 17. Through choreographer Laurieanne Gibson, he was soon cast as a dancer for P. Diddy at the BET Awards and later became a trailblazer, as the first Black male model to walk for Chanel in its then 108-year history.

Mason also previously launched an impact campaign debuting his coming-of-age short film, Rise in Light, which he wrote and starred in. The campaign for the short, featuring his upcoming single “Gimme Gimme,” raised over $10,000 for the Khan Foundation to bring relief efforts for Nigerian children and families affected by the Covid pandemic.

Former WME Partner Phillip Sun and Macro Founder & CEO Charles D. King launched M88 in 2020, with an eye toward supporting the work of the next generation of artists and cultural leaders. Sun leads the firm with Partners Oronde Garrett and Gaby Mena.

Mason continues to be represented by IMG and WME.