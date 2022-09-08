Alex Wagner To Host Netflix’s ‘The Mole’ Reboot

A busy Alex Wagner, host of MSNBC’s Alex Wagner Tonight, is expanding her resume with another TV gig. Wagner has been named host of Netflix’s The Mole reboot. Netflix’s new version of the classic competition series is set to premiere October 7 on the streaming network.



The Mole, based on Belgian format De Mol, last aired on ABC from 2001-08 with Anderson Cooper as one of the initial hosts.

The Mole is a high-stakes competition series and in this reimagined version, twelve players work together in challenges to add money to a pot that only one of them will win at the end. Among the players is one person who has secretly been designated “the Mole” and tasked with sabotaging the group’s money-making efforts. In the end, one player will outlast their competition and expose the Mole to win the prize pot.

Wagner was named to succeed Rachel Maddow in MSNBC’s key 9 pm timeslot Tuesday through Friday as host of Alex Wagner Tonight, which launched on August 16. Before that, Wagner was a co-host and executive producer of The Circus, Showtime’s Emmy-nominated weekly docuseries chronicling American politics. She also was a contributing writer at The Atlantic.

The original series, based on the Belgian format, was created by Bart De Pauw, Michel Vanhove, Michiel Devlieger, and Tom Lenaerts and distributed by Primitives.

The reboot is produced by Holey Moley producer Eureka Productions with exec producers Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, Rikkie Proost, David Tibballs and David Burris.