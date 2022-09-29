Alec Baldwin Spy Thriller ‘Chief Of Station’ Adds Alex Pettyfer In Bee Holder & Concourse Media Pic

EXCLUSIVE: Magic Mike and I Am Number Four actor Alex Pettyfer is joining the Alec Baldwin-Olga Kurylenko action spy thriller Chief of Station, which starts production in November.

Concourse Media

Pettyfer will play John Branca, a CIA agent overseeing a European intelligence division who’s been a steady hand for more than ten years and trusted ally to Ben Malloy (played by Baldwin), a legendary CIA Chief of Station. When Ben’s wife is killed in what appears to be a terrible accident, Branca takes over Ben’s old position as head of all Eastern European clandestine operations. But where do his loyalties lie?

The pic is directed by Jesse V. Johnson off a script by George Mahaffey.

Chris Petrovski Alexandra Lemus

Chris Petrovski has also boarded the feature project, and will take on the role of Ben’s son, Nick. He starred in the Ray Donovan movie and was a series regular on Madame Secretary.

Pettyfer starred in his feature directorial debut Back Roads. Other movie credits include Elvis & Nixon, The Infernal Machine and the upcoming The Chelsea Cowboy.

Chief of Station is being produced by Steve Lee Jones for Bee Holder Productions and executive produced by Matthew Shreder for Concourse Media.

“Sparks are going to fly when Branca, Alex’s character, matches wits with Baldwin’s Ben, his former mentor and a seasoned Spymaster!” exclaimed Jones.

“We are thrilled to have Alex on board, who has an accessible gravitas & strong physicality that can really channel this character,” said Shreder.

Pettyfer is repped by Independent Talent Group, Black Bear Management & Dark Dream Entertainment. Petrovski is repped by A3 Artists agency & Sweeney Entertainment. Michael Weiss & Joe Morganella of AGMB Law handled the deals for Bee Holder/Concourse.