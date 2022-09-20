AGC International Secures Bumper Pre-Sales On Richard Linklater’s ‘Hitman’ & Anna Kendrick’s ‘The Dating Game’

AGC International, the international sales and distribution arm of Stuart Ford’s independent content studio AGC Studios, has secured a raft of pre-sales on Richard Linklater’s Hitman and Anna Kendrick’s directorial debut The Dating Game, both of which will enter production in October.

Hitman has thus far sold to Leonine Studios in Germany and Switzerland; SND in France; Sun Distribution in Latin America and Spain; WW Entertainment BV in Benelux; BIM Distribuzione in Italy; VVS Film in Canada; Scanbox Entertainment in Scandinavia; Paradise/MGN in the Baltic States; Kino Swiat in Poland; Selim Ramia in the Middle East; Nos Lusomundo in Portugal; Empire Entertainment in South Africa; United King Film in Israel; Aqua in Turkey; and KCS in Ex-Yugoslavia.

The Dating Game has sold to Telepool in Germany; Signature Entertainment in the UK and Ireland; Sun Distribution in Latin America, Spain and Portugal; VVS Films in Canada; Lucky Red in Italy; Roadshow Films in Australia and New Zealand; Mis Label in Scandinavia; AQS in the Czech Republic; Kinowelt in Poland; KCS in Ex-Yugoslavia; GPI in the Baltic States; Empire Entertainment in South Africa; Aqua in Turkey; Selim Ramia in the Middle East; and United King Film in Israel.

AGC’s announcement came following a double bill presentation put on in Toronto with Hitman‘s director Linklater and star Glenn Powell, as well as The Dating Game‘s director, producer and star Anna Kendrick. The presentation, overseen by AGC Chairman and CEO Ford, was open to in-person attendees, with others being able to join in remotely.

“At a time when the international theatrical market is still feeling its way back, it’s encouraging to see such strong pre-sales activity on both of these exciting projects,” said Ford. “The talent participation in Toronto was certainly a major factor in that strong sales performance and it confirms AGC’s worldview that the international pre-sale model is still an effective one for intelligent, commercial projects with bankable talent and that are presented to distributors in the right manner and at the right budget levels.”

In Linklater’s Hitman, Powell plays the most sought-after hitman in New Orleans. But if you pay him to rub out a cheating spouse or a sadistic boss, you’d better watch out: he works for the cops. The film, based on real events, co-stars Adria Arjona, with production taking place in New Orleans. Linklater and Powell adapted the script from a true story charted in a Texas Monthly article by Skip Hollandsworth.

In the stranger-than-fiction true story The Dating Game, Kendrick plays Cheryl Bradshaw, a bachelorette on the hit ’70s TV matchmaking show The Dating Game who chose handsome and funny bachelor number one, Rodney Alcala. But behind Alcala’s charming façade was a deadly secret: he was a psychopathic serial killer. Kendrick will direct from a Black List script by Ian MacAllister McDonald, with production to take place in Vancouver.

Hitman and The Dating Game continue a busy year for AGC’s film production and sales divisions. Currently in post-production are Pierre Morel’s action comedy Freelance starring John Cena, Alison Brie and Juan Pablo Raba; Chris Pine’s directorial debut Poolman in which he stars alongside Annette Bening, Danny DeVito, Jennifer Jason Leigh and DeWanda Wise; Christian Ditter’s family comedy The Present, starring Isla Fisher and Greg Kinnear; Christopher Smith’s supernatural thriller Consecration, starring Jena Malone and Danny Huston; and Rupert Wyatt’s Desert Warrior, starring Anthony Mackie, Aiysha Hart and Ben Kingsley, all of which are on track to deliver in 2022 or early 2023.