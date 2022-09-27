‘Aftersun’ Trailer: Paul Mescal & Frankie Corio In Charlotte Wells’ Feature Breakout

A24 acquired North American rights to Charlotte Wells’ feature debut breakout Aftersun following its bow in Critics’ Week at the Cannes Film Festival last May. Today, we have the first trailer for the award-winning drama — check it out above. A24 releases in North America on October 21.

Starring Frankie Corio and Paul Mescal, the story follows Sophie who reflects on the shared joy and private melancholy of a holiday she took with her father 20 years earlier. Memories real and imagined fill the gaps between as she tries to reconcile the father she knew with the man she didn’t.

In Deadline’s review, Anna Smith called it “a terrific two-hander… partly a comedy-drama about a package holiday, but also a meditation on memories of a father with mental health problems.”

Aftersun won the French Touch Prize of the Jury at Cannes’ Critics’ Week, going on to the Grand Prize and Critics’ Prize at Deauville and was recently in official selection at Edinburgh, Telluride and Toronto. It next heads to the New York and London Film Festivals.

Wells, a New York-based Scottish filmmaker, wrote and directs. Earlier this month, she told Deadline’s Toronto Studio that although the story is not autobiographical, she was inspired by her relationship with her own father. “In the early stages,” she said, “it was a bit more of a conventionally structured piece about these two people who go on holiday in this very confined, bizarre area, and then find reason to leave it and kind of explore the place that they are in. But over the course of writing it, it just became a bit more personal. Like, it began to be more informed by specific memories, not just from a holiday, but from throughout childhood. And I allowed that to form the outline of the very first draft of the script, even though I had been developing the idea, and building the world, for a while.”

Producers are Adele Romanski, Amy Jackson, Barry Jenkins and Mark Ceryak.