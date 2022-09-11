‘After Ever Happy’ & Faith-Based ‘Lifemark’ Fire Up Fathom Events – Specialty Box Office

After Ever Happy, the fourth installment of the popular After romance/drama franchise, will gross circa $1.1 million since its release last Wednesday on 1,085 screens. From Fathom Events, this was the top film in the domestic marketplace Sept. 7-8 for a two-day run before dipping to 200+ screens this weekend. Vertical Entertainment will pick up the film’s U.S. theatrical starting September 16.

After Ever Happy opened in Canada Aug 26 (non-Fathom), grossing an estimated $695,000 to date — for a total $1.8 million cume in North America.

This weekend open is a 22% bump over 2021’s After We Fell, the third film based on the ‘After’ book series by Anna Todd and driven by a fan base that calls themselves the Afternators. The first two installments were After (2019) and After We Collided (2020). The fifth film, After Everything, just wrapped production with release date TBD.

Directed by Castille Landon with screenplay by Sharon Soboil, After Even Happy finds Tessa (Josephine Langford) and Hardin (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) with their relationship at a crossroads.

Separately, Fathom’s Lifemark is the true story of a young man’s journey setting out to meet his birth parents, grossed $2.2 million at 1,500 locations, hitting no. 7 at the domestic box office. The film from the Kendrick Brothers and Kirk Cameron Entertainment opened Friday night for Fathom’s first-ever, seven-day premiere run.

Elsewhere in specialty: Greenwich Entertainment’s Hockeyland grossed $49,500 on 64 screens, making it the no. 1 documentary in theaters this weekend. Described as the Friday Night Lights of Minnesota high school hockey, it opened regionally throughout the state. It was in the no. 1 spot in the complex in 25% of the runs, and in the top 3 in over 50% of locations. Hockeyland expands to another 75+ screens next Friday.

Kino Lorber-presented Hold Me Tight debuted to $15k on five screens. It’s the top grossing film at both of its NYC venues, the Angelika Film Center and Film at Lincoln Center, with a New York City per screen average of $6,767.

Atlas Distribution said UnFavorable Odds has an estimated cume of $58,184.

Holdovers: Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul. from Focus Features, in week 2, grossed $365K over three days from 1,870 theaters. The film is also available on Peacock. Cume to date is $2.39M.

Also in week 2, From Roadside Attractions’ Gigi & Nate posted a three-day gross of $341,765

on 1,220 screens. Cume is $1.89M.

Bleecker Street’s Breaking will gross $225,754 in its third weekend on 616 screens. Cume of $2.64M.