AFI Fest Adds ‘Bardo’, ‘The Son’, ‘She Said’, ‘Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio’, More To Red Carpet Lineup

AFI Fest said Tuesday that its lineup for the upcoming 2022 edition will include red-carpet premieres for six films including the latest movies from Alejandro González Iñárritu and Guillermo del Toro as well as the Harvey Weinstein exposé story She Said and Florian Zeller’s The Son starring Hugh Jackman.

The list of pics getting the red-carpet treatment at the 36th annual festival, which runs November 2-6 at the TCL Chinese Theatre: González Iñárritu’s Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths and Zeller’s The Son, both off their Venice Film Festival premieres; del Toro and Mark Gustafson’s Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, which will open the BFI London Film Festival the month before; Maria Shrader’s She Said and Elvis Mitchell’s Is That Black Enough for You?, both world premiering at the New York Film Festival; and Oliver Hermanus’ Living which bowed at this year’s Sundance Film Festival.

Bardo will screen at AFI on November 3, followed by Is That Black Enough for You? and She Said on November 4, The Son and Pinocchio on November 5, and the Bill Nighy-starring Living on November 6.

The news comes as AFI Fest fleshes out its lineup that kicks off with the world premiere of Apple Original Film’s documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me on November 2, ahead of its November 4 debut on Apple TV+. The festival closes with Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans, coming off its TIFF Audience Award at the just-wrapped Toronto Film Festival.