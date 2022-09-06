Adamme and Adanne Ebo With Daniel Kaluuya Discuss The Inspiration For ‘Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul’ – Scene 2 Seen Podcast

Welcome back to the Scene 2 Seen Podcast!

Have you had experience with evangelists who are not really Christian, but focused on making profit from their congregation? That’s why on today’s episode director Adamma Ebo, her sister, producer Adanne Ebo, actor/producer Daniel Kaluuya, and I discuss the satirical dark comedy, Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul.

The film stars Regina Hall as Trinitie Childs – the proud first lady of a Southern Baptist megachurch, who together with her husband Pastor Lee-Curtis Childs (Sterling K. Brown), once served a congregation in the tens of thousands. But after a scandal forces their church to temporarily close, Trinitie and Lee-Curtis must reopen their church and rebuild their congregation to make the biggest comeback that commodified religion has ever seen.

Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. started its life as a feature film script while writer and director Adamma Ebo was completing her MFA in Directing at UCLA in 2015. After the success of the short, the Ebo sisters returned to developing the feature, with Adamma taking it through the Sundance Screenwriters Intensive Program which introduced her to the film’s future producers, Rowan Riley, Daniel Kaluuya, and Amandla Crichlow.

Listen in on this episode to discover Adamma’s inspiration for the film, casting Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown, and creating a bigger world for the original short story.

If you like what you hear on today’s episode, be sure to like, review and subscribe to the Scene 2 Seen podcast on Apple and Spotify!

Quick disclaimer: the Toronto film festival starts this week, so I’ll be in the throws of festival madness and won’t be publishing very much, UNLESS I catch a great interview on site that I can publish immediately. Please bear with me until after the TIFF.