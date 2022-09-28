Actors’ Equity Endorses Karen Bass For Mayor Of Los Angeles

Actors’ Equity has endorsed Karen Bass for mayor of Los Angeles, marking the first time the union’s National Council has ever voted to endorse an L.A. mayoral candidate. The 51,000-member union has more than 7,000 living in Los Angeles. If elected, Bass would be the city’s first female mayor. Polls show her leading real estate developer Rick Caruso.

“As Mayor, Karen Bass will fight for affordable housing and good paying union jobs, so that working people have what they need to raise families in Los Angeles,” said Al Vincent Jr., executive director of Actors’ Equity Association. “We look forward to having an advocate in City Hall who prioritizes fair treatment and pay for arts workers.”

Equity says its public policy priorities include “defending and protecting the right to collectively bargain, a prevailing wage in the arts, racial justice, a strong minimum wage, stronger federal and state arts funding, gun violence prevention, universal federal health care, tax fairness and LGBTQ non-discrimination protections.”