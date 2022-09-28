ACE Eddie Awards 2023 Date Set

The American Cinema Editors has stitched together a date for its 2023 ACE Eddie Awards. The 73rd annual gala is set for Sunday, March 5, at UCLA’s Royce Hall in Westwood.

Nominations for the ACE Eddies, which honor outstanding editing in 13 categories of film and TV, will be revealed January 26. See the full timeline below.

To be eligible, TV shows must have aired during 2022, and films must be released between March 1 and December 31.

Three special honors will be handed out at the ACE Eddie Awards ceremony including two Career Achievement recipients presented to film editors of outstanding merit and the Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Year honor presented to a filmmaker who exemplifies distinguished achievement in the art and business of film. The honorees will be announced later.

King Richard and Tick, Tick…Boom! took the top film honors at the 2022 Eddies, with Dune‘s Joe Walker eventually winning the Oscar for Best Film Editing. Kevin Can F*** Himself, Hacks and Mare of Easttown led the small-screen side.

Here is the full timeline for the 73rd annual ACE Eddie Awards:

November 28

Submissions for nominations begin

January 9 at 5p.m. PT

Submissions for nominations end

January 16

Nomination ballots sent

January 22 at 12 p.m. PT

Nomination ballots due

January 26

Nominations announced

January 30

Final ballots sent

February 3

Deadline for advertising

February 6 -13

Blue Ribbon screenings

February 13 at 5 p.m. PT

Final ballots due

Date TBD

Nominee cocktail party

March 5

73rd annual ACE Eddie Awards