‘Accused’: Fox Anthology Adds Margo Martindale, Molly Parker, Rachel Bilson & More

Fox’s upcoming anthology Accused has upped the star power of its cast.

Margo Martindale (The Americans) and Molly Parker (House of Cards) will appear in an episode tackling conspiracy theories. Coming to Fox in January, the anthology from Homeland‘s Howard Gordon will feature a collection of 15 stories of crime and punishment.

Rachel Bilson (The O.C.) and Jack Davenport (The Morning Show) are set to appear in an episode about a family caught in a troubling situation. Reid Miller and August Maturo also star.

J. Harrison Ghee (Kinky Boots) will appear in the Billy Porter-directed episode about a drag queen’s affair and its aftermath. And Ian Anthony Dale (Hawaii Five-0) has been cast in an episode about a brother striving to protect his sibling who was injured in a devastating car accident as a child.

These stars join the ranks of previously announced cast that includes Michael Chiklis, Jill Hennessy, Oakes Fegley, Robert Wisdom, Whitney Cummings, Academy Award nominee Abigail Breslin, Aisha Dee, Malcolm Jamal Warner, Karen LeBlanc, Wendell Pierce, Jean-Michel Le Gal, Stephanie Nogueras, Joshua Castille, Megan Boone, Lauren Ridloff, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Baron Vaughn, Sean Kleier, Rhea Pearlman, Aaron Ashmore and Daphne Rubin-Vega.

Behind the camera, Tazbah Rose Chavez (Reservation Dogs) has been set to write and direct an episode about Native American activists protesting a uranium mine that’s been polluting tribal lands for decades. Joining Chavez on the anthology are new director hires Brad Turner (24), Jonathan Mostow (Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines) and Lee Rose (Star Trek: Discovery). Previously announced helmers include Marlee Matlin, Porter, Chiklis, Michael Cuesta, Julie Hebert, Clark Johnson and Michael Offer.

Developed by Gordon and co-produced by Fox Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television, Accused is based on the BBC’s BAFTA-winning crime anthology. It opens in a courtroom on the accused, with viewers knowing nothing about their crime or how they ended up on trial. Told from the defendant’s point of view through flashbacks, Accused depicts how an ordinary person gets caught up in an extraordinary situation, ultimately revealing how one wrong turn leads to another, until it’s too late to turn back.

Accused a received a straight-to-series order last May for the 2022-23 broadcast season.