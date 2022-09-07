‘Abominable And The Invisible City’: Alan Cumming, Chloe Bennet, Tenzing Trainor Among Cast; Premiere Date & Trailer

DreamWorks Animation has announced the cast, set the premiere date and unveiled the trailer for Abominable and The Invisible City, the 10-episode series inspired by the 2019 film Abominable. Alan Cumming (The Good Wife) joins Abominable alums Chloe Bennet (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Tenzing Trainor (Liv and Maddie) and Michelle Wong. All 10 episodes of Abominable and The Invisible City will premiere on Peacock and Hulu on October 5.

Bennet reprises her role as Yi and Trainor as Jin, with Cumming joining as Burnish. In addition to Wong, the voice cast also includes Ethan Loh, Karen Huie and Darin De Paul.

Abominable and The Invisible City is a comedy adventure series that continues the wild and wooly fun of DreamWorks Animation’s Abominable. Through Everest the yeti, Yi, Jin, and Peng know that there’s a whole magical world out there, and now it’s even closer than they think! When they discover that their surroundings are teeming with magical creatures in need of their help, the kids will set out on extraordinary and heartfelt adventures throughout their city and beyond.

Based on DreamWorks Animation’s 2019 movie written and directed by Jill Culton and co-directed by Todd Wilderman, Abominable and the Invisible City is executive produced by Jim Schumann. Katherine Nolfi is co-executive producer while Tiffany Lo and Ethel Lung serve as story editors.

Check out the trailer above.