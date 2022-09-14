‘Abbott Elementary’ On ABC Drops New Teaser For Season 2

It’s back to school time for the Emmy-winning Abbott Elementary.

In anticipation of its Sept. 21 return to ABC, the comedy from Quinta Brunson has dropped a new teaser. And look who’s matriculating into the school this year: Leslie Odom Jr. will play Draemond, the owner of a string of charter schools in the area who pays a visit to Abbott. Additional celebrity appearances include Lauren Weedman (Euphoria) as Kristin Marie, a tough-talking teacher from a neighboring school who bears a striking resemblance to one of Abbott’s own, and Keyla Monterroso Mejia (Curb Your Enthusiasm) as Ashley, a teacher’s aide at Abbott Elementary whose go-with-the-flow personality contributes to classroom chaos.

In this workplace comedy, a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal — are brought together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Though these incredible educators may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don’t love the school district’s less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.

In the new season, Brunson will show more of her teachers’ backstory by following them home. “It’s a great place to learn more about the characters,” she told reporters today during ABC’s TCA day. “We think i’ts a fun experience for the audience and for ourselves to find out where they come from.”

Brunson created and stars as Janine Teagues in Abbott Elementary and serves as executive producer of the series alongside Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker of Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions, and Randall Einhorn. In addition to Brunson, the cast includes Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie, Janelle James as Ava Coleman, Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti, Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill, William Stanford Davis as Mr. Johnson, and the Emmy-winning Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard.

The series, which also earned an Emmy Sunday for Outstanding Writing, is produced by Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.