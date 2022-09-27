Aaron Wais Joins MPA As Senior VP And Head Of Global Litigation

The Motion Picture Association has tapped Aaron Wais to serve as senior vice president and head of global litigation.

Wais has been a partner at Lathrop LPM in their Ip litigation group and also served as partner at Mitchell, Silberberg & Knupp, practicing in their entertainment and intellectual property litigation group.

Wais’ portfolio will include litigation from the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment, the international coalition of companies and trade associations that takes legal action to curb piracy, as well as matters related to the MPA’s member studios. Wais will be based in Los Angeles and will report to Karyn Temple, the senior vice president and general counsel for MPA.

Temple said in a statement that Wais “will lend tremendous value to our ongoing efforts to protect the intellectual property rights of content creators in the film, TV and streaming industry.”

In his legal career, Wais has focused on copyright and trademark infringement, defamation, publicity rights and false advertising. He also has represented clients in data and privacy issues, profit participation and royalty disputes, as well as breach of contract.

He has a law degree from the Georgetown University Law Center and a bachelor’s degree from the College of William and Mary.