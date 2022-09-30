‘A Man In Full’: Evan Roe & Josh Pais Join Cast Of Netflix Limited Series

Evan Roe (Madam Secretary) and Josh Pais (The Dropout) are set for key roles opposite Jeff Daniels and Diane Lane in A Man in Full, Netflix’s six-episode limited series from David E. Kelley and Regina King based on Tom Wolfe’s 1998 novel.

In A Man in Full, when Atlanta real estate mogul Charlie Croker (Daniels) faces sudden bankruptcy, political and business interests collide as he defends his empire from those attempting to capitalize on his fall from grace.

Roe plays Wally Croker. Charlie (Daniels) and Martha’s (Lane) son, Wally navigates his parent’s divorce with wit, humor, and an outlook on life that’s wise beyond his years.

Pais portrays Herbert Richman, a successful owner of a fitness center empire, who is suddenly pulled into Charlie’s orbit when business interests collide.

Kelley serves as writer, executive producer and showrunner, with King directing three episodes and exec producing as part of her first-look deal with Netflix via her Royal Ties production company. Matthew Tinker also executive produces.

Roe is best known for his role as Jason McCord, the son of Tea Leoni and Tim Daly, on CBS drama series Madam Secretary. He also played a key role in the Amazon feature Selah and The Spades opposite Jharrel Jerome and Lovie Simon, which premiered at Sundance 2019. He is repped by Hyperion and Untitled Entertainment.

Pais was recently seen in Hulu’s limited series The Dropout, and in Owen Kline’s debut feature Funny Pages. His other recent credits include features Joker, Motherless Brooklyn and limited series The Plot Against America and Mrs. Fletcher, among others. Pais is repped by Innovative Artists and Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz.