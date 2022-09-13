‘A Friend Of The Family’: Peacock’s True Crime Drama Releases Official Trailer

A first look at A Friend of the Family, Peacock’s limited true crime drama series, is out in advance of the trailer’s debut this evening during the 74th Emmys.
The series features Anna Paquin (Flack), Jake Lacy (The White Lotus), Colin Hanks (The Offer), Lio Tipton (The Edge of Sleep), Mckenna Grace (Ghostbusters: Afterlife), and Hendrix Yancey (George & Tammy). The show premieres on Peacock Oct. 6 with three episodes at launch and new episodes streaming weekly.
A Friend Of The Family is inspired by the true story of the Broberg family, whose daughter Jan was kidnapped multiple times over a few years by a charismatic, obsessed family “friend.” The series comes from showrunner/EP/writer Nick Antosca (Candy) and executive producers Alex Hedlund and Eliza Hittman, who also directs. Jan and Mary Ann Broberg both serve as producers on the series while Skye Borgman for Top Knot Films is a consulting producer. It’s from UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group.
“It’s easy to judge the Broberg family’s story from the outside,” said Antosca in a statement. “Sometimes when people first hear it, they get defensive: How could these parents have let this happen? I’m not like them. That’s understandable. It’s a surreal story. When I first heard it, I empathized with the family’s vulnerability, and I felt like I understood their story from the outside. But it stayed with me, and I wanted to understand from the inside — to know what their lives felt like, to live in each family member’s experience, to see how they were caught in such a bizarre web, and help audiences understand too.”
Must Read Stories
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.