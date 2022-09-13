‘A Friend Of The Family’: Peacock’s True Crime Drama Releases Official Trailer

A first look at A Friend of the Family, Peacock’s limited true crime drama series, is out in advance of the trailer’s debut this evening during the 74th Emmys.

The series features Anna Paquin (Flack), Jake Lacy (The White Lotus), Colin Hanks (The Offer), Lio Tipton (The Edge of Sleep), Mckenna Grace (Ghostbusters: Afterlife), and Hendrix Yancey (George & Tammy). The show premieres on Peacock Oct. 6 with three episodes at launch and new episodes streaming weekly.