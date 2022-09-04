‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Breaks ‘SNL’s Directing Emmy Streak; Could Triumph Signal Main Variety Win?

Saturday Night Live has won the Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series for the last five years and ten times since 2010.

Bridget Stokes Getty Images

But its winning streak was broken by HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show after Bridget Stokes won in the category at tonight’s Creative Arts Emmy awards.

The win could be a sign of things to come as A Black Lady Sketch Show is up against regular winner SNL in the main variety category at the Primetime Emmys next week. Could an upset be on the cards?

A Black Lady Sketch Show also beat out Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Late Night with Seth Meyers and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in the category.

It comes after SNL’s Don Roy King, who has won 11 Emmys for directing the venerable NBC show, retired in December. SNL was nominated with both King and his successor Liz Patrick.

A Black Lady Sketch Show has had a good night so far, also winning for Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming.

Editor Stephanie Filo, who won alongside Bradinn French, Taylor Joy Mason and S. Robyn Wilson, accepted the award.

“This show and this win means so much more than any of us and we want to acknowledge it’s not often people that look like us have the opportunity to stand on this stand. We want to thank Robin [Thede] for creating a space like this for us.”