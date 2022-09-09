‘9-1-1: Lone Star’: Neal McDonough, D.B. Woodside & Amanda Schull Join Season 4 As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Neal McDonough (The Flash), D.B. Woodside (Lucifer) and Amanda Schull (Suits) are set for key recurring roles opposite Rob Lowe on the fourth season of Fox’s 9-1-1: Lone Star.

McDonough plays Sgt. Ty O’Brien, a hard-assed police sergeant who we met last season when he butted heads with Owen (Lowe). McDonough guest-starred as the character in one episode in Season 3.

Woodside will portray Trevor, a wholesome, handsome, charismatic, father and preacher. His new job has brought him and his daughter to Texas, but their new city greets them with a rare and dangerous storm.

Schull will play Special Agent Rose Casey, an FBI agent investigating the members of an extremist group. She believes the group is planning a dangerous attack and needs Owen’s help gathering evidence to strengthen the case.



In 9-1-1: Lone Star, 9/11 firefighter Captain Owen Strand (Lowe), along with his son, T.K. (Ronen Rubinstein), moved to Austin to help rebuild a firehouse which had experienced a tragedy of its own.

Gina Torres, Sierra McClain, Jim Parrack, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Rafael Silva, Julian Works and Brianna Baker also star.

9-1-1: Lone Star is produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision. Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear are creators, executive producers and writers on the series. Bradley Buecker is an executive producer and directed the series premiere. Alexis Martin Woodall, John J. Gray, Angela Bassett, Rob Lowe, Bob Goodman and Kelly Souders & Brian Peterson are executive producers.

McDonough was most recently seen reprising his role as Damien Dark on this season of CW’s The Flash and played Dwight D. Eisenhower in Season 10 of FX’s American Horror Stories. On the film side, McDonough recently wrapped production as producer, alongside his wife Ruvé, and star of western The Warrant: Breakers Law, and just wrapped Boon which he starred in, wrote, and produced with Ruvé. He also just starred opposite Bruce Willis in the sci-fi action film Apex. He’s repped by Luber Roklin Entertainment and Stuart Rosenthal at Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.

Known for his work on the Emmy-winning series 24, Woodside recently completed a one-season leading role in Netflix’s The Night Agent, and also recently wrapped his final season as Amenadiel on Netflix’s Lucifer. He also previously starred as Jeff Malone on Suits. Woodside is repped by Gersh, MJ Management and Matt Rosen in Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.

Schull is known for her role as Katrina Bennett on USA’s drama series Suits. Schull recurred for six seasons on the series and was promoted to series regular for season 8 and 9. Her other credits include recurring roles on One Tree Hill and Pretty Little Liars, among others. She most recently wrapped production on Hallmark’s Marry Go Round and recurred on Netflix’s Graymail. She’s repped by Innovative Artists and Sweeney Entertainment.