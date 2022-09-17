50 Cent Parts Ways With Starz; “No Hard Feelings,” Says ‘Power’ EP As His G-Unit Eyes New Deal Elsewhere

UPDATED: Less than a week after busting it up at the Emmys and MPTF’s Evening Before party, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is busting loose from his long-term deal with Starz, opting not to renew his rich pact at the Lionsgate-owned premium cabler.

In a series of posts on social media over the last few hours, the hip-hop icon and Power franchise executive producer bid sayonara to Starz.

Reps for Jackson confirmed to Deadline that he did not renew his agreement with Starz. He is believed to be entertaining multiple offers from streamers and studios for his G-Unit Film & Television, whose current slate includes 25 series in production and projects in development. An announcement of Jackson’s new TV home is said to be imminent.

Throwing some celebrating Pittsburgh Pirates into the mix, the Get Rich or Die Tryin’ artist added there were “no hard feelings” in the goodbye:

Launched seven years ago, Power has been a cornerstone for Starz, spawning a big, multi-series franchise.

Set up with projects all over the industry from ABC to Ryan Kavanaugh’s Proxima Media to Peacock and Discovery+ (in conjunction with Lionsgate) via his G-Unit shingle, Jackson recently saw the second season of Power Book III: Raising Kanan premiere on Starz. Already deep in production, a second season of Power Book IV: Force is coming, as is a Season 2 of BMF, and a third season of Raising Kanan, all EP’d by Jackson. Keeping even more of the Power franchise burning bright, a third season of Power Book II: Ghost is set to hit Starz soon-ish.

Last year, Power creator Kemp decided not to re-up her deal with Lionsgate and head to Netflix. With 30 million albums sold under his belt and a slew of small and big screen offerings, actor, producer, director, executive and Grammy-winning rapper 50 Cent is also leaving the Lionsgate fold for a big new deal, wherever that may be.