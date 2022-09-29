WIF Honors Add ‘She Said’ Creative Team To 2022 List; Janelle Monáe To Get OutFest Legacy Award – Awards Briefs

Woman In Film, Los Angeles said Thursday that that She Said producer Dede Gardner, star Carey Mulligan and New York Times reporters Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey will be honored next month at the 2022 WIF Honors. They join a recipient list that already includes the bestowing the group’s Crystal Awards to Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson, The Woman King director Gina Prince-Bythewood, and Don’t Worry Darling writer and director Katie Silberman and Olivia Wilde, respectively.

The list for the ceremony, set for October 27 at the Beverly Hilton, also includes Jane Fonda Humanitarian Award recipient Michaela Coel along with Lili Reinhart who will receive the WIF Max Mara Face of the Future Award.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph has been set as host of this year’s gala, where newly minted Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph, Woman King star Viola Davis and Fonda will be among the presenters.

Universal’s She Said, about Kantor and Twohey’s investigation that led to the bombshell exposé about Harvey Weinstein, has its world premiere October 13 at the New York Film Festival and hits theaters November 18.

Outfest will honor Janelle Monáe with the Trailblazer Award at the 2022 Outfest Legacy Awards on October 22 at Paramount Studios. The organization said that the award will recognize Monáe’s “role as an artist who has consistently shown their support for the LGBTQ+ community at large through music and acting.”

Past recipients include Billy Porter, Tom Hanks, Judith Light, Rita Moreno, Lee Daniels, Elliot Page, Octavia Spencer, Hillary Swank, Sean Hayes, Laverne Cox, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Bruce Cohen, Lisa Cholodenko, Craig Zadan & Neil Merdon, Tanya Saracho and Victoria Alonso among others.

Glamazon, Amazon’s diversity and inclusion network for LGBTQIA+ employees and their allies, will receive Outfest’s Guardian Award, which recognizes a company’s commitment and legacy to the LGBTQIA+ community. Kerri Stoughton-Jackson will receive the Jonathan Howard Legacy Award honoring her leadership efforts as Outfest’s deputy director and her nearly 20 years of service.