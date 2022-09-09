Skip to main content
Toronto Film Festival 2022 Photo Gallery: ‘The Swimmers’ World Premiere, ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ And More

After three years away, the red carpet has made its return to the Toronto Film Festival

The 47th annual fest kicked off Thursday night with a panel featuring Elizabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski and the cast of The Handmaid’s Tale and the cast of Sally El Hosaini’s opening-night film The Swimmers who walked the red carpet before the film’s Princess of Wales theater premiere screening. Other premieres on Night 1 include the Sanaa Lathan-directed On the Come Up and the Daniel Radcliffe-starring Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

The 2022 lineup boasts premieres of Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans, Billy Eichner’s comedy Bros, Harry Styles’ My Policeman,and Taylor Swift appearing at TIFF’s In Conversation With… series.

Click on the image above to launch a photo gallery of this year’s TIFF which we will update as the festival goes on.

