Humanitas Prizes: ‘Black-ish’, ‘Encanto’, ‘Pachinko’, ‘Don’t Look Up’ Among Winners

The writers behind ABC’s Black-ish, Apple TV+’s Pachinko, Disney’s Oscar-winning Encanto and Adam McKay’s satire Don’t Look Up are among the winners of the 46th annual Humanitas Prizes. The honors were bestowed Friday afternoon in a ceremony at the Beverly Hilton.

Humanitas Prizes have been handed out since 1973 to empower television and film writers whose work explores the human condition in a nuanced, meaningful way. Writers across 10 categories receive $10,000 cash prizes.

Other winners included Nanfu Wang for her documentary In the Same Breath, Ted Harris for writing the script for Ted Melfi’s The Starling starring Melissa McCarthy and Kevin Kline, and Marissa Jo Cerar for penning the “Mother and Son” episode of ABC’s anthology series Women of the Movement.

Also during the ceremony emceed by Larry Wilmore, the Humanitas organization presented Filmmakers for Ukraine with the Kieser Award and Starz president and CEO Jeffrey Hirsch with the Voice for Change Award for the network’s #TakeTheLead initiative. There were also recipients of the Carol Mendelsohn College Drama Award and the David and Lynn Angell College Comedy Award, which go to collegiate screenwriters.

Here’s the full list of winners:

Children’s Teleplay

El Deafo: Written by Cece Bell and Will McRobb

Comedy Feature Film

Don’t Look Up: Written by Adam McKay

Comedy Teleplay

Black-ish: “If A Black Man Cries in the Woods…”: Written by Robb Chavis

Documentary

In the Same Breath: Nanfu Wang

Drama Feature Film

The Starling: Written by Matt Harris

Drama Teleplay

Pachinko: “Chapter One”: Written by Soo Hugh

Family Feature

Encanto: Written by Charise Castro Smith & Jared Bush

Limited Series, TV Movie, or Special

Women of the Movement: “Mother and Son”: Written by Marissa Jo Cerar

Short Film

Girls Are Strong Here: Written by Scott Burkhardt

Web Series

The Disappointments: Written by Rich Burns

The Carol Mendelsohn College Drama Fellowship

Hayley Tibbenham

Paul Coleman

Laura Valín-Peñalba

The David and Lynn Angell College Comedy Fellowship

V Marks

Rafael Diez

Tex Gresham

New Voices Fellows

Albert M. Chan, Devon Kerr, Maurizio Ledezma, Myra Aquino, and Shannon TL Kearns (2022)

Andrew Bluestone, Brian Stampnitsky, Emma Soren, John Lowe, and Katherine Ruppe (2021)

Cara Danielle Brown, Chris Gibbons, Eric Anthony Glover, Eugene Ramos, and Lena Parodi (2020)