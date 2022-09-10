Humanitas Prizes: ‘Black-ish’, ‘Encanto’, ‘Pachinko’, ‘Don’t Look Up’ Among Winners

The writers behind ABC’s Black-ish, Apple TV+’s Pachinko, Disney’s Oscar-winning Encanto and Adam McKay’s satire Don’t Look Up are among the winners of the 46th annual Humanitas Prizes. The honors were bestowed Friday afternoon in a ceremony at the Beverly Hilton.
Humanitas Prizes have been handed out since 1973 to empower television and film writers whose work explores the human condition in a nuanced, meaningful way. Writers across 10 categories receive $10,000 cash prizes.
Other winners included Nanfu Wang for her documentary In the Same Breath, Ted Harris for writing the script for Ted Melfi’s The Starling starring Melissa McCarthy and Kevin Kline, and Marissa Jo Cerar for penning the “Mother and Son” episode of ABC’s anthology series Women of the Movement.
Also during the ceremony emceed by Larry Wilmore, the Humanitas organization presented Filmmakers for Ukraine with the Kieser Award and Starz president and CEO Jeffrey Hirsch with the Voice for Change Award for the network’s #TakeTheLead initiative. There were also recipients of the Carol Mendelsohn College Drama Award and the David and Lynn Angell College Comedy Award, which go to collegiate screenwriters.
Here’s the full list of winners:
Children’s Teleplay
El Deafo: Written by Cece Bell and Will McRobb
Comedy Feature Film
Don’t Look Up: Written by Adam McKay
Comedy Teleplay
Black-ish: “If A Black Man Cries in the Woods…”: Written by Robb Chavis
Documentary
In the Same Breath: Nanfu Wang
Drama Feature Film
The Starling: Written by Matt Harris
Drama Teleplay
Pachinko: “Chapter One”: Written by Soo Hugh
Family Feature
Encanto: Written by Charise Castro Smith & Jared Bush
Limited Series, TV Movie, or Special
Women of the Movement: “Mother and Son”: Written by Marissa Jo Cerar
Short Film
Girls Are Strong Here: Written by Scott Burkhardt
Web Series
The Disappointments: Written by Rich Burns
The Carol Mendelsohn College Drama Fellowship
Hayley Tibbenham
Paul Coleman
Laura Valín-Peñalba
The David and Lynn Angell College Comedy Fellowship
V Marks
Rafael Diez
Tex Gresham
New Voices Fellows
Albert M. Chan, Devon Kerr, Maurizio Ledezma, Myra Aquino, and Shannon TL Kearns (2022)
Andrew Bluestone, Brian Stampnitsky, Emma Soren, John Lowe, and Katherine Ruppe (2021)
Cara Danielle Brown, Chris Gibbons, Eric Anthony Glover, Eugene Ramos, and Lena Parodi (2020)
