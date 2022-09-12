Deadline’s Emmy Awards Live Blog

Squid Game and Quinta Brunson will be looking to make history Monday at the 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards. The Netflix mega-hit could become the first non-English-language series to win Outstanding Drama, while the Abbott Elementary creator, executive producer and star could become only the second Black woman to win three Emmys — and the first to do it in the same year — if she converts all of her nominations.

The two newcomers won’t have it easy, as both will face returning drama and comedy champions Succession and Ted Lasso, respectively, in what promise to be intriguing clashes in the top series and acting categories. Euphoria‘s Zendaya also will be getting a lot of attention as she is aiming to become the youngest ever two-time Emmy winner, while The White Lotus seems like the one to beat in the longform side.

SNL veteran Kenan Thompson is the host tonight for the live NBC and Peacock telecast, with the producers promising a lot of changes this year and a room that will feel “more like a club” and “a hot restaurant” and feature an immersive experience. John Legend will be the In Memoriam performer with his new song “Pieces.”

